Palestinian teens shot in legs during attempted stabbing attack

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli soldiers shot two Palestinian teens in their legs after the teens attempted to stab security forces at a West Bank junction.

On Tuesday, Border Police at an observation point near the Tapuach Junction saw the teens approaching a bus shelter at the traffic circle and believed they were acting suspiciously. The soldiers called on them to stop, but the teens refused the order and the soldiers shot in the air, according to the Border Police.

One of the teens then drew a knife and rushed at soldiers stationed near the bus shelter. A soldier shot at their legs, halting them.

The teens were arrested and taken to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

On Monday, Border Police arrested a Palestinian man in the West Bank city of Hebron after finding a knife hidden under his clothes at a security checkpoint at the entrance to the Cave of the Patriarchs. The Border Police said that an initial investigation determined that the man planned to carry out a stabbing attack at the site.

It is the fifth time in the past two months that Palestinians carrying knives have been detained at the site.