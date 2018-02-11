Israel’s Olympic figure skating team fails to qualify for finals

(JTA) — Israel’s figure skating team failed to qualify for the finals in the event.

At the end of the short program on Sunday Israel was in eighth place out of 10 teams, finishing ahead of Korea and France.

The ice dance team of Adel Tankova and Ronald Zilberg and women’s skater Aimee Buchanan finished in last place in their categories, both in competition on Sunday. On Friday, men’s skater Alexei Bychenko, skating to “Hava Nagila,” finished second in his short program, and the pairs team of Paige Conners and Evgeni Krasnopolski finished ninth.

Israel has never won a medal in the Winter Olympic Games. Its 10-member team is the largest delegation ever sent to a Winter Games by Israel.