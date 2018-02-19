Israel’s Air Force bombs Gaza terror tunnel in response to rocket fire

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Air Force attacked a terror tunnel in Gaza hours after a rocket was fired from the coastal strip into southern Israel.

The rocket fired late Sunday night landed in an open area in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, according to the IDF, triggering the Code Red warning system and sending residents to bomb shelters.

A few hours after the rocket was fired, early on Monday morning, Israeli jets targeted what the IDF called “underground infrastructure” in the southern Gaza Strip.

It is the second time in as many days that Israel’s military has struck Gaza. On Saturday night and Sunday the IDF attacked 18 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to an attack on Israeli soldiers and rocket fire.

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket attack, the IDF said it holds the terror organization Hamas, which governs Gaza, responsible

“The IDF will continue to act in order to ensure the security of Israel civilians. Hamas is responsible for everything happening in the Gaza Strip, above and below ground,” the IDF said in a statement after it struck Gaza Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported that two Palestinian teens were killed late Saturday night by Israeli shells when they approached Gaza’s border with Israel. Their bodies were discovered on Sunday, the ministry said, according to Haaretz.