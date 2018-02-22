Israel appoints first female haredi Orthodox judge

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli judicial committee appointed the first female haredi Orthodox judge.

The Judicial Selection Committee on Thursday appointed Havi Toker to the Jeursalem Magistrate’s Court.

Toker, 41 and the mother of four, was appointed in Israel a year after Rachel Freier, a Hasidic mother of six, became the first Hasidic woman to be sworn in as a judge in New York state.

Toker was born in England and grew up in the haredi Orthodox community of Bnei Brak, Israel. She is the oldest of 12 siblings.

She clerked in the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, and then worked as an attorney in the police investigators unit and then in the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office.