What will the future of medicine look like? Haifa and Stanford hospitals sign agreement to explore together.

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa and Stanford Medicine signed a cooperation agreement to work together on the future of medicine.

The institutions announced Friday that they will cooperate in areas including medical innovation; research in collaboration with Big Data and Machine Learning; cutting-edge drug development; and trauma and emergency preparedness.

The announcement came in California during the Stanford Medicine-Rambam Symposium on Planning for the Next Generation, an event where the two institutions explored ways to share resources and collaborate.

Rambam is a regional hospital with 1,000 beds and 130,000 visits to the emergency room annually, and an annual budget of $400 million. Stanford is a 600-bed hospital with 60,000 visits to its emergency room annually and a budget of $7 billion a year.

“During the conference we discussed precise, personalized health issues and the issue of health in Israel, including the complex relations in Israel between its local diverse population and with its neighbors,” Rafi Beyar, the director of Rambam, said in a statement.