Minority leader Nancy Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Israel and Jordan

(JTA) — Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. House of Representatives minority leader, is leading a congressional delegation visit to Israel and Jordan.

The visit, which began on Sunday and ends on Thursday, will focus on “global and regional security and cooperation issues,” according to a statement issued by Pelosi’s office.

“There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th century than the establishment of the State of Israel,” said Pelosi, who represents a district in California, in the statement announcing the visit. “Our delegation is pleased to be able to extend the congratulations of the American people to the people of Israel as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Jewish state this spring.”

Pelosi said the delegation’s visit to Jordan comes at “a vital time in the U.S. relationship with this key ally.” She also said that members of the delegation “are particularly interested in reviewing the Syrian refugee and humanitarian challenges as well as addressing other critical challenges facing the region.”

All ten members of the congressional delegation are Democrats. Three of them, Adam Schiff of California, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, are Jewish.