(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to the hospital with a high fever and a cough.

Netanyahu was taken to the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu was ill two weeks ago and had not rested sufficiently, leading to a worsening in his condition, his personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Berkowitz, said in the statement.

At the hospital, he was ordered to undergo a series of tests, according to the statement.