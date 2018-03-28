Melton School promotes Rabbi Rachel Bovitz to executive director

(JTA) — Rabbi Rachel Bovitz has been appointed executive director of The Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning, an international network of pluralistic adult education programs originating in Jerusalem.

In addition, Rabbi Morey Schwartz has been named international director of education and innovation. Both will assume their posts in July.

The New York-based Bovitz, who joined the international Melton staff two years ago as chief strategy officer, succeeds international CEO Judy Mars Kupchan, who will retire in June. Bovitz was the founding director of Melton in the Los Angeles area.

Schwartz, who is based in Jerusalem, has been with Melton for 14 years.

Bovitz was ordained at the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies and Schwartz was ordained at Yeshiva University. Both have served as congregational rabbis.

The Florence Melton Institute based at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem describes its network of adult Jewish education schools as the largest in the world. The Melton School launched in 1980 with three pilot sites in North America. Its various curricula are now taught at 50 satellite locations throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. Some 4,000 students attend the weekly sessions.