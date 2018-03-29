Former JTA president tapped for US Treasury post

NEW YORK (JTA) — David Eisner, the immediate past president of JTA and its parent organization, 70 Faces Media, has been tapped to serve as assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury for management.

In his new post, Eisner will be overseeing operations at the department.

In addition to serving at 70 Faces Media, Eisner is the past president of the Jewish Education Project and the current president of Ohr Torah Institutions of Israel, the educational network founded by Rabbi Shlomo Riskin. He is also involved with several pro-Israel causes, including the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations.

“We welcome the announcement of the appointment of David Eisner as assistant secretary of the Treasury,” said Malcolm Hoenlein, the executive vice chairman of the Presidents Conference. “David is a consummate professional with a many notable achievements and broad experience in various financial sectors. Additionally, David and his wife, Karen, are devoted leaders in the Jewish community. They have played key roles in Jewish educational institutions as well as communal organizations. We greatly value their roles in the Conference of Presidents as members of our National Council and David served as chair of the National Task Force to counter BDS. He brings wisdom and talents to this important position.”

In addition to his Jewish organizational roles, Eisner has enjoyed a successful career in the financial information and services sector. He currently is an investor and the executive chairman of Compliance Science Inc., a financial industry regulation technology company. He is also the founder and CEO of TheMarkets.com, which was sold to The McGraw-Hill Companies in 2010. He also served at the investment bank Jefferies & Company as executive vice president in the office of the chairman.

Eisner became president of JTA in 2013 and then helped negotiate the news agency’s merger with My Jewish Learning, leading to the creation of 70 Faces Media in 2015. He served as the merged organization’s first president and remains a member of its board of directors.

“We were lucky to benefit from David’s blend of business smarts and his dedication to increasing the impact of Jewish organizations,” said Ami Eden, CEO and executive editor of 70 Faces Media. “I have no doubt the country will now benefit from his talents and passion for public service.”