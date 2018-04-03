Arab-Israeli man shot and killed after crashing stolen car into West Bank bus stop

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli soldiers shot and killed an Arab-Israeli man that they believed was carrying out a car-ramming attack after he crashed a stolen car into a West Bank bus stop.

No one was waiting at the stop near the settlement of Ariel at the time of the incident on Tuesday. A terrorist shooting took place recently at the scene.

The driver was being pursued by a private security company monitoring the stolen car, according to reports. He ran from the vehicle after crashing into a barrier protecting the bus stop. The driver was shot by an Israeli soldiers and died at the hospital of his injuries.

The Israel Defense Forces said it would investigate the incident. An initial investigation determined that the driver did not have terrorist intentions, Ynet reported.

A day earlier, Israeli security guards shot a Palestinian man who ran a checkpoint near the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem. The guards reportedly had called on the man to stop and shot at his lower body when he did not comply. He was evacuated to an Israeli hospital with serious injuries, according to reports. The Palestinian man was unarmed.