4 police officers injured during haredi Orthodox anti-conscription demonstration

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Four police officers were injured during clashes with haredi Orthodox demonstrators protesting in Jerusalem against mandatory conscription.

The police used riot control measures, including stun grenades and water cannons, to break up the violent demonstration on Sunday night.

The demonstration took place in front of the Israel Defense Forces recruitment center in Jerusalem. Demonstrators reportedly also threw objects at police officers and passing cars.

The riot reportedly was sparked by attempts by the military police to arrest a woman, who was at the IDF recruitment office, for refusing to enlist.

Several demonstrators also were reported injured.