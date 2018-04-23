Israel attacks Syrian artillery position after mortar strikes Israel near Golan Heights border

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel attacked a Syrian artillery position in the Syrian Golan Heights after a mortar shell struck in Israel near the Syria-Israel border.

The mortar fire is believed to be spillover from Syria’s long-running civil war. The Israel Defense Forces typically responds to spillover gunfire and mortars with return fire. Its retaliatory strike hit in the same northern Golan area from the site of the mortar fire. There were no reports on Syrian injuries.

The retaliation comes more than a week after Israel launched an airstrike on Syria’s T-4 air base, which is believed to be home to an advanced Iranian air-defense system.

“The IDF holds the Syrian regime accountable and won’t tolerate any attempt to breach Israeli sovereignty or endanger civilians,” the IDF said in a statement.

