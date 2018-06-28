Israel’s military graduates first female tank commanders

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Israeli army has its first female tank commanders.

Four women completed the tank commanders course on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

“We can say after a year and four months that an armored combat team can carry out operational duties in the Border Defense Array under the command of a female tank commander,” said Brig.-Gen. Guy Hasson, head of the Armored Corps.

The Armored Corps’ pilot program began last July to determine whether or not women could be integrated as tank combat soldiers into the Border Defense Array. Women had been prohibited from serving in tanks in the belief that they could not handle it physically. Female soldiers do, however, serve as tank instructors.