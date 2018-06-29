Israel gives at least 60 tons of gear, food to displaced Syrians

(JTA) — Israel’s army gave food, equipment and medicine to Syrians fleeing the fighting in the southern part of their country.

The transfer took place Thursday night and included the delivery to refugee camps on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights of 300 tents, 13 tons of food, 15 tons of baby formula, three pallets of medical gear and medicine, and 30 tons of clothing, the Israel Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Thousands of displaced Syrians live in tent camps near the border with Israel, with many hundred pouring in in recent days following fighting in Syria’s seven-year civil war in which approximately 500,000 people have died.

More than 120,000 people are believed to have fled their homes this week alone amid a major offensive by the army of President Bashar Assad to recapture areas that have been under the control of Sunni rebels.

Israeli military sources said that Israel will not allow anyone to enter its border from Syria, citing security concerns.

Israel has remained largely neutral in the war in Syria, which is largely fought along sectarian lines. The Jewish state, which is technically in a state of war with Syria, has intervened several times to take out weapons before they reach Hezbollah. The Shiite terrorist group is aiding the army of Assad, who is an Alawite – a minority group with ties to Shiite Islam.

Iran, a Shiite Muslim nation, is a staunch ally of Hezbollah and Assad. Syrian Druze are also a part of Assad’s coalition, which is supported by Russia under President Vladimir Putin.