Palestinian man caught with meat cleaver and knife told police he wanted to carry out attack

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man caught carrying a knife and meat cleaver outside a Jewish settlement told police he was planning a stabbing attack.
The man, 28, was stopped by traffic police near the Beit El settlement in the northern West Bank for suspicious behavior, according to the Israel Police.
Police searched the man’s car and found the knife and meat cleaver.
He told police during questioning that he intended to attack a Jewish settler.
לפני זמן קצר הבחינו שוטרים בצעיר שעורר את חשדם בכביש 60 בין כוכב יעקב לצומת גבעת אסף. בחיפוש ברכבו של החשוד בן ה-28, פלסטיני תושב העיר דורא, אותרו 2 סכינים והוא נעצר. בחקירתו הראשונית טען כי התכוון לבצע פיגוע
