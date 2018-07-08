Swastikas found again in Connecticut town

(JTA) — Swastikas were discovered carved into picnic tables in the Connecticut town of Ridgefield, which has been the site of similar incidents over the last 18 months.

The swastikas were discovered last month, according to local reports.

In January five swastikas were found drawn outside the Masonic Lodge and Aldrich Museum. Swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti also have been a recurring problem at Ridgefield High School.

Ridgefield is a bedroom community near the city of Danbury and about an hour from New York City.

The Anti-Defamation League has offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for incidents of swastika graffiti around Ridgefield.

In December, town officials held a forum on hate and bias in December with officials from the Anti-Defamation League.