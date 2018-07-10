Israeli Navy stops Gaza boat attempting to break blockade

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s Navy stopped a fishing boat carrying eight Palestinians that was trying to break the maritime blockade on Gaza.

It is the second time in two months that a fishing vessel from Gaza was used to try to break the blockade. Several of those on board had been injured in border clashes with Israel.

The vessel, which had a stated destination of Cyprus, was seized without incident, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. It was taken to the port in Ashdod in southern Israel. Military medics treated the injured on board.

“This is the second time in the last two months that the terror organization Hamas has initiated an attempt at provocation on sea, taking advantage of injured and handicapped people and paying residents of Gaza to take part in this type of activity,” the IDF said in its statement.