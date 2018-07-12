Israeli retaliatory attack strikes 3 military posts in Syria

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israeli airstrikes hit three military posts in Syria in response to a Syrian drone that Israel shot down over the Sea of Galilee.

The retaliatory attack Wednesday evening came hours after an American-made Patriot missile based in the northern Israeli city of Safed intercepted the unmanned aerial vehicle in Israeli airspace.

Israeli military jets struck military posts in the Quneitra countryside, causing material damage, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency, or SANA. No one was reported injured.

Code Red alerts sounded in communities in the Golan Heights and the Jordan Valley on Wednesday afternoon before the drone was intercepted over the Sea of Galilee.

“The IDF will continue to operate determinedly and decisively against any attempts to hurt Israeli civilians and breaches of Israeli sovereignty,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The IDF said it holds the Syrian regime accountable for the actions carried out in its territory and warned it from further action against Israeli forces.

“The IDF is highly prepared for many different scenarios and will continue to act as necessary in order to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians,” the statement said.