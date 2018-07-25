2 rockets from Syria land in Sea of Galilee full of swimmers

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Two rockets fired from Syria landed in the Sea of Galilee when the beaches and the water were full of tourists.

The rockets were spillover from Syria’s long-running civil war, the Israel Defense Forces said, though the fighting near Israel’s border with Syria on the Golan is dozens of miles away.

The north of the country sees a high volume of Israeli vacationers in the days after the Tisha b’Av fast, particularly around the Sea of Galilee, also known as Lake Kinneret.

The rockets triggered Code Red alert sirens throughout the Golan, sending residents to bomb shelters and safe rooms. No injuries were reported.

They landed in Israeli territory a day after Israel shot down a Russian-made Syrian fighter jet that apparently strayed more than a mile into Israeli airspace.