News Brief

1 Jewish Israeli killed, 2 wounded in West Bank terrorist attack

Israeli security forces at the scene of a stabbing attack in the West Bank settlement of Adam, July 26, 2018. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

(JTA) — A teenage terrorist stabbed and killed one Israeli and wounded two others in a Jewish settlement near Jerusalem.

The assailant mounted the security fence surrounding Adam Thursday evening and stabbed two men before being shot to death by a third, who also suffered stab wounds.

One of the residents, 31, died later of his wounds, a Times of Israel reporter said on Twitter.

The attacker, 16 or 17, posted a long post on Facebook prior to the attack calling for an uprising.

