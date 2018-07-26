1 Jewish Israeli killed, 2 wounded in West Bank terrorist attack

(JTA) — A teenage terrorist stabbed and killed one Israeli and wounded two others in a Jewish settlement near Jerusalem.

The assailant mounted the security fence surrounding Adam Thursday evening and stabbed two men before being shot to death by a third, who also suffered stab wounds.

One of the residents, 31, died later of his wounds, a Times of Israel reporter said on Twitter.

#BREAKING The 31-year-old victim who was critically injured in the Adam settlement stabbing attack has succumbed to his wounds, doctors at the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital say — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) July 26, 2018

The attacker, 16 or 17, posted a long post on Facebook prior to the attack calling for an uprising.