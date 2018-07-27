Israel to expand settlement in response to deadly stabbing

(JTA) — Israel said it will build hundreds of new homes in a settlement where a Palestinian teenager killed an Israeli and wounded two others in a knife attack Thursday.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman took to Twitter Friday to announce 400 new housing units in the Adam settlement north of Jerusalem.

“The best answer to terrorism is the expansion of settlements,” Lieberman tweeted.

The assailant, later identified as Mohammed Dar Youssef, 17, from the village of Kobar, mounted the security fence surrounding Adam Thursday evening and stabbed two men before being shot to death by a third, who also suffered stab wounds.

The army named the man who died as Yotam Ovadia, 31; Israeli media reported he had two young children. One 58-year-old victim is seriously wounded but stable. The third victim was lightly wounded.

The army said Friday it had raided Kobar, questioned a number of the assailant’s family members and suspended their work permits.

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to condemn the attack.

“Yet another barbaric attack tonight. When will President Abbas and Palestinian leaders condemn the violence?” he wrote on Twitter.

There was no response from Abbas’s government.