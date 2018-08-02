Nazi flag flown from pole in Wyoming park

(JTA) — A flag of Nazi Germany featuring a large swastika was run up a flagpole in a Wyoming park.

Police removed the Nazi flag in Laramie on Monday and found the American flag that usually flies from the pole crumpled up on the ground nearby, CNN reported Thursday. The American flag was restored to its rightful place.

Neither the flag nor the flagpole were damaged.

“It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would cast aside the American flag in a public park and replace it with an ugly symbol of the Nazi regime,” Jeremy Shaver, a senior associate director with the Anti-Defamation League, told CNN. “We all have a responsibility to speak up when such hateful incidents take place in our communities.”

In February, fliers containing white supremacist and neo-Nazi content were found at the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, the CNN affiliate KGWN reported.