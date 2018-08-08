Israel and Hamas to unveil long-term truce, Turkish news service reports

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel and Hamas will officially unveil a long-term truce deal at the end of the month.

The agreement, which will be heralded by a two-week trial cease-fire, was reported by the Turkish Anadolu agency, which cited an unnamed Hamas source.

The report said that under the agreement, which was brokered by Egypt and the United Nations with input from Turkey and Qatar, Israeli restrictions on the main crossing between Israel and Gaza, Kerem Shalom, would be significantly lifted and the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza would be permanently opened.

The source also said that the agreement would include the release of Israeli citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham Sayed, as well as the remains of two Israeli soldiers — 1st Lt. Hadar Goldin and Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul, who were killed during the 2014 Gaza War.

The truce, which would be in effect for five years, also reportedly includes the establishment of a seaport and airport in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula for use by Gaza.