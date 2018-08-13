Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figures will ship this fall

(JTA) — Fans of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg can already buy a plethora of items with her face on it, including T-shirts, mugs and prayer candles. Soon they will be able to add another keepsake to their collections: an RBG action figure.

If the amount of money raised to produce the toys is any indication, they will be a success: Donations passed the $613,000 mark on a Kickstarter page dedicated to producing the figures, vastly exceeding the goal of $15,000.

Fctry, a Brooklyn-based product design company, is selling the figures; the first shipment will go out in October. The miniature version of the Jewish jurist costs $20 and sports her signature white collar, wire-rimmed glasses and hardwood gavel.

The company says Ginsburg, a progressive icon on the Supreme Court, is a fan of the project.

“I will just mention that Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself has one that we gave her,” marketing coordinator Zoe Cronin told AM NewYork. “She said she would put it on her mantelpiece, so we’re really excited about that.”

Fctry is donating $1 for each Kickstarter donor to She’s The First, an organization that supports girls hoping to be the first in their family to graduate from high school.

Ginsburg joins a roster of action figures of liberal icons sold by Fctry that includes Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren. A Kamala Harris figure will be available soon as well.

Ginsburg recently celebrated her 25th anniversary on the court.

