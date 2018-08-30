‘Saturday Night Live’ star Beck Bennett isn’t Jewish, but he just had a Jewish wedding

(JTA) — Beck Bennett, the actor known for portraying figures such as Vladimir Putin and Wolf Blitzer on “Saturday Night Live,” tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend under a huppah.

Bennett, who also starred in those adorable AT&T commercials featuring kids in a classroom, shared photos of the Jewish wedding ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday. In one, Bennett is shown stomping on glass, another Jewish wedding ritual.

Bennett isn’t Jewish, but his now-wife Jessy Hodges is. Hodges, an actress, is the daughter of Ellen Sandweiss, who is known for her role in Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” horror film series.

“Saturday Night Live” writer Nick Kocher married the happy couple off. Hodges shared some more photos on her Instagram page.