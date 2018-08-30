‘Saturday Night Live’ star Beck Bennett isn’t Jewish, but he just had a Jewish wedding
Menu JTA Search

‘Saturday Night Live’ star Beck Bennett isn’t Jewish, but he just had a Jewish wedding

Beck Bennett

Beck Bennett with Jessy Hodges at the after party for the premiere of HBO’s “Barry” at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, March 21, 2018. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

(JTA) — Beck Bennett, the actor known for portraying figures such as Vladimir Putin and Wolf Blitzer on “Saturday Night Live,” tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend under a huppah.

Bennett, who also starred in those adorable AT&T commercials featuring kids in a classroom, shared photos of the Jewish wedding ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday. In one, Bennett is shown stomping on glass, another Jewish wedding ritual.

Bennett isn’t Jewish, but his now-wife Jessy Hodges is. Hodges, an actress, is the daughter of Ellen Sandweiss, who is known for her role in Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” horror film series.

“Saturday Night Live” writer Nick Kocher married the happy couple off. Hodges shared some more photos on her Instagram page.

 

Gabe Friedman is JTA's Associate Editor for Digital. Follow him on Twitter at @GabeFriedman563

Featured Stories

The Latest