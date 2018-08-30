‘Saturday Night Live’ star Beck Bennett isn’t Jewish, but he just had a Jewish wedding

(JTA) — Beck Bennett, the actor known for portraying figures such as Vladimir Putin and Wolf Blitzer on “Saturday Night Live,” tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend under a huppah.
Bennett, who also starred in those adorable AT&T commercials featuring kids in a classroom, shared photos of the Jewish wedding ceremony on Instagram on Wednesday. In one, Bennett is shown stomping on glass, another Jewish wedding ritual.
Im so lucky I got to marry you @jessyhodges. Love you forever times a billions. Thank you to all our friends and family who came out to celebrate us and made it the best weekend of our lives. Thank you @selashiloniphoto for making it look like what it felt like. And thank you @nickkocher for having big crushes on us and begging to marry us, you did great job baby, we love you. And thank you @jamie0724 and for planning the weekend and @byjasonlloyd for coordinating, you guys were so great to work with.
Bennett isn’t Jewish, but his now-wife Jessy Hodges is. Hodges, an actress, is the daughter of Ellen Sandweiss, who is known for her role in Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” horror film series.
“Saturday Night Live” writer Nick Kocher married the happy couple off. Hodges shared some more photos on her Instagram page.