At least 10 injured during Israeli demolition of buildings in Palestinian village

JERUSALEM (JTA) — At least 10 people were injured during the demolition by Israeli forces of four buildings in a Palestinian village that lies partly in eastern Jerusalem.

The buildings, where some 40 people reportedly lived, lacked building permits, which are nearly impossible to get from the Israeli government, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported. The Al-Walaja village is partly under the control of the Jerusalem municipality and partly under the Palestinian Bethlehem Governorate

Police and Palestinian residents of the village clashed during the demolition. Several residents who gathered in one of the buildings and refused to leave had to be removed physically. Some threw rocks at Israeli officers.

Israeli forces responded to Palestinian protesters with riot control measures including rubber bullets and tear gas.

Israel plans to demolish more buildings in the village, affection about 800 other residents, the Ir Amim human rights organization told Haaretz on Monday.