Israel’s Linoy Ashram wins silver in all-around finals at World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

(JTA) — Israeli athlete Linoy Ashram won the silver medal in the all-around final at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

She won the silver medal in the all-around event on Friday, at the world competition in Sofia, Bulgaria. Dina Averina of Russia won the gold, and Alexandra Soldatova of Russia took the bronze. At the world competition in 2017, Ashram won the bronze.

Ashram, 19, of Tel Aviv, won the silver in the individual hoop final on Monday, and the bronze in the ribbons competition on Thursday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Ashram on Saturday night to congratulate her on her medals.

“Linoy, congratulations! This is an outstanding achievement. You have caused all of us to be proud. You do this with amazing flexibility and great personal ability. This lifts the national pride of all of us. May you have very great success and we are all waiting for your continued success. Congratulations to you,” Netanyahu said in the call according to a statement from his office.

Ashram will receive a special grant of $23,500 from the Olympic Committee of Israel, the Culture and Sports Ministry and the Israeli Commission for Sports Gambling, a sum that she will split with her coaches.

She is looking toward winning a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.