Jewish coalition helping Houston hurricane recovery lists groups aiding Florence victims

(JTA) — The coalition of Jewish groups assisting relief efforts in Houston for last year’s Hurricane Harvey has listed organizations that are mobilizing to help the victims of Hurricane Florence that has pelted North and South Carolina.

The Act Now Houston coalition — a partnership of national Jewish organizations including BBYO, Hillel International, JDC Entwine, Moishe House, OneTable, Repair the World, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston – are still sending volunteers to the Houston area to support the victims of the devastating flooding that destroyed more than 300,000 homes in Houston alone.

In a post Friday on Facebook, the coalition listed some groups that are mobilizing to help the victims of Hurricane Florence.

“As a community of flood survivors and helpers, our hearts are with those who are now facing Hurricane Florence,” the post said. “Like you, we are monitoring the situation and look to support local relief efforts in the days, weeks, and months to come. May the citizens facing Hurricane Florence find the safety and strength to endure the storm.”

The coalition was founded in February, more than six months after Hurricane Harvey.

Some 900 individuals from 50 groups have served more than 15,000 volunteer hours through the initiative. In the coming months, more Jewish organizations are scheduled to travel to Houston to help rebuild homes devastated by last year’s hurricane.

Early volunteers cleaned out damaged and moldy items, sanitizing what remained, and installing insulation and sheetrock. They also packed and delivered food to families affected by the hurricane damage. Now they are focusing more on rebuilding.

“Though the headlines have moved on from this time last year, we have not forgotten the most vulnerable victims of Hurricane Harvey who still need our help,” Sacha Bodner, program manager for Act Now Houston, said in a statement. “The rebuilding effort takes time, resources, dedication, and the commitment of people to serve in solidarity alongside those whose lives were devastated by the storm.”