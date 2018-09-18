Yankees and Red Sox meet in rare midweek day game due to Yom Kippur
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Yankees and Red Sox meet in rare midweek day game due to Yom Kippur

Yankees Aaron Judge, left, and Giancarlo Stanton warming up before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sept. 14, 2018. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

(JTA) — The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will meet in a rare midweek day game in the Bronx on the eve of Yom Kippur.

The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in order to avoid conflicting with Judaism’s holiest day of the year, The New York Times reported.

A Red Sox win would clinch the American League East Division championship. The Yankees are likely to receive a wild card berth in the postseason.

The clubs will meet again later in the month at the end of the regular season in another three-game series.

The Red Sox and Yankees have been fierce rivals for nearly a century, since Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sold Babe Ruth’s contract to the Yankees.

ADVERTISEMENT: This holiday season, meet Jews who have made the world a better place. Visit JEWISH LIVES, and explore the extraordinary biography series by Yale University Press. Get 30% off + free shipping.

Featured Stories

The Latest