Gaza teen said killed by Israeli troops during Yom Kippur rioting

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators rioted along the Gaza border on Yom Kippur, throwing firebombs and rocks at Israeli soldiers, and a Palestinian teen reportedly was killed during the response by troops.

The Israeli troops responded with riot dispersal methods, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. The Gaza Health Ministry said along with the teen killed, at least three others were injured in Wednesday’s riots near Rafah by soldiers using live fire, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported.

The IDF also said that it identified two Palestinians from Gaza who crossed the security fence in southern Gaza into Israel. They were arrested and questioned. Throughout the day some 20 Palestinians from Gaza crossed into Israel, some leaving explosive devices near the security fence, and immediately returned to Gaza, according to the IDF.

On Tuesday, two Palestinians rioting near the Erez border crossing were shot and killed by Israeli troops, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.