Trump and Netanyahu to meet at U.N.

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is one of six world leaders who will have bilateral meetings with President Donald Trump next week at the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump will meet between Sept. 24-26 with Netanyahu, a White House schedule released Thursday said, as well as with the leaders of five other countries where U.S. foreign policy is currently focused: South Korea, Japan, Egypt, Britain and France.

Trump’s Middle East peace team, led by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, is preparing an Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal. Israel and the United States are also coordinating on isolating Iran as a means of pressuring it to end its nuclear program.

Trump is also set to chair a Security Council briefing on nuclear proliferation.