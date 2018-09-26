Russia will send air defense systems to Syria following downing of aircraft blamed on Israel

(JTA) — Russia’s defense minister said he would transfer sophisticated air defense systems to Syria in the aftermath of Russia blaming Israel for the deadly downing of its aircraft last week.

Sergei Shoigu said Monday that Russia would transfer two to four “modern S-300 air defense system to the Syrian armed forces within two weeks.”

Fifteen Russian troops were killed in the downing of the aircraft, when Israeli combat planes hit Syrian targets and Syrian anti-aircraft forces returned fire. Israel has denied responsibility, saying it gave Russian forces due warning to clear the area.

Russia is allied with the Assad regime in Syria in its seven-year effort to end a massive rebel uprising.