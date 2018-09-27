Jewish soldier killed in Korean War buried in Indianapolis

(JTA) — A Jewish-American soldier who fought in the Korean War was buried in Indianapolis after his remains were identified earlier this year.

Army Cpl. Morris Meshulam, 19, was captured by the Chinese army during the war and died from severe malnutrition in January 1951. His remains were recovered in July 1951 but had been unidentified.

He was buried at Etz Chaim Cemetery in his hometown on Sunday alongside his twin sister. His last surviving sibling, Rose Goldstein, received his medals and flag.

Meshulam’s family had been asked about 12 years ago to provide DNA samples to help identify his remains. Each year the remains of 30 to 50 soldiers killed in war are identified through advanced DNA techniques.

Meshulam served in the 82nd Anti-Aircraft Battalion in the 2nd Infantry Regiment. He had dropped out of school at 18 to join the Army, according to the Jewish War Veterans.

He was captured in “the Gauntlet” — a valley where United Nations forces faced roadblocks and heavy fire from Chinese forces — near Kunu-ri on Dec. 1, 1950, and taken as a prisoner of war. He died on Jan. 11, 1951, either from severe malnutrition or injuries that he received during the battle.

His Battery D fought in the Battle of the Chongchon River with a mission to protect the 8th Army as it retreated to the South, according to JWV.