Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered in bathroom in Indianapolis-area high school

(JTA) — Anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered in a bathroom at a local high school near Indianapolis.

Swastikas were discovered drawn on mirrors and a counter in a boy’s bathroom at Pike High School on Thursday, the Indianapolis Star reported. A similar incident occurred the next day in a restroom.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the M.S.D. Pike Police are investigating, according to the newspaper.

The graffiti were removed immediately, the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township said in a post on Facebook.

“We are extremely concerned about this behavior and are treating it with all of the seriousness it warrants,” the post said. “We cannot state strongly enough that this behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Regardless of the motive, these deplorable actions are contrary to the values, beliefs, and behaviors of the overwhelming majority of our students at Pike High School.”

The district said it would work with the Jewish Community Center, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Jewish Community Relations Council “to provide additional opportunities for our students to learn about understanding differences, cultural sensitivity, and collective accountability.”

Police told district officials that they believe the incidents will be categorized as criminal mischief and not hate crimes, suggesting that they were perpetrated by students looking for attention.