4 white supremacists arrested in Charlottesville violence

(JTA) — Federal prosecutors announced the arrest of four men who took part in last year’s violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one counterprotester was killed and dozens injured.

Benjamin Daley, Thomas Gillen, Michael Miselis and Cole White were charged last week with conspiracy to incite a riot, ProPublica reported. They are affiliated with the Rise Above Movement, a small white nationalist organization based in Southern California noted for its advocacy and use of violence and promotion of Islamophobic and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

“This case should serve as another example of the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting the life, liberty and civil rights of all our citizens,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen was quoted as saying by ProPublica. “Any individual who has or plans to travel to this district with the intent to engage in acts of violence will be prosecuted and held accountable for those actions.”

Protesters on both sides have been indicted for last summer’s violence, including Alex Fields, who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing anti-racism activist Heather Heyer.

The march, originally billed as a demonstration to defend Confederate statues, included chants of “The Jews will not replace us.” A number of protesters passed by a local synagogue screaming anti-Semitic epithets.