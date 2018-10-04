Fans call NFL star Cam Newton’s brimless hat a yarmulke

(JTA) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is 6-foot-5, and he has a big personality to match his size. He’s no stranger to making headlines and fashion statements.
At his weekly media conference on Wednesday, Newton donned a brimless Panthers hat, raising eyebrows in the process.
Some fans saw it as the Panthers version of a yarmulke. (Newton, 29, isn’t Jewish.)
You do you, Cam.