Fans call NFL star Cam Newton’s brimless hat a yarmulke
Cam Newton

Cam Newton wore an interesting hat at a media conference on Oct. 3, 2018. (Screenshot from Twitter)

(JTA) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is 6-foot-5, and he has a big personality to match his size. He’s no stranger to making headlines and fashion statements.

At his weekly media conference on Wednesday, Newton donned a brimless Panthers hat, raising eyebrows in the process.

Some fans saw it as the Panthers version of a yarmulke. (Newton, 29, isn’t Jewish.)

You do you, Cam.

Gabe Friedman is JTA's Associate News Editor. Follow him on Twitter at @GabeFriedman563

