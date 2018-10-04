Fans call NFL star Cam Newton’s brimless hat a yarmulke

(JTA) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is 6-foot-5, and he has a big personality to match his size. He’s no stranger to making headlines and fashion statements.

Cam Newton feeling saucy AF pic.twitter.com/6kCPYTwkT8 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 24, 2018

At his weekly media conference on Wednesday, Newton donned a brimless Panthers hat, raising eyebrows in the process.

We taking brims off of hats now, @CameronNewton? pic.twitter.com/E1jlXqN8kM — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) October 3, 2018

Some fans saw it as the Panthers version of a yarmulke. (Newton, 29, isn’t Jewish.)

Cam Newton has cut the brim off his cap because….fashion. It’s like a Panthers yarmulke, but different. pic.twitter.com/kcDdvlVOc1 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 3, 2018

On behalf of the Jewish delegation, I declare Cam Newton an honorary Jew. Mazel tov. https://t.co/pkFg2V3NrX — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) October 3, 2018

Cam Newton opting to wear the panthers yarmulke in today’s interview #cultured pic.twitter.com/U4rifKFU5W — Davis Byrd (@davisbyrd30) October 3, 2018

He’s clearly Jewish — Devin Peeples (@KingDevin44) October 3, 2018

You do you, Cam.