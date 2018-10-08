Thousands of Palestinians riot on Gaza border as boats attempt to break Israel’s naval blockade

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated on Gaza’s border with Israel as dozens of boats from Gaza attempted to break Israel’s naval blockade.

The Israeli Navy intercepted the boats on Monday, according to reports.

About 7,000 Palestinian protesters threw firebombs and rocks at Israeli soldiers near the security fence in northern Gaza. They also rolled burning tires at the troops. Some reportedly broke through the border fence before turning back.

About 29 Palestinians involved in the riots were reported injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.