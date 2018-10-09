Ivanka Trump says she won’t replace Nikki Haley at the United Nations

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Ivanka Trump counted herself out as ambassador to the United Nations.

President Donald Trump’s daughter, as well as a top adviser, made the remarks Tuesday after Nikki Haley announced that she was leaving the job at the end of the year.

“It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley,” she said after the president spurred speculation that he would name her to the post. “That replacement will not be me.”

President Trump said earlier that “Ivanka would be dynamite” as ambassador and “I think Ivanka would be incredible.”

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a top adviser to Trump, are Jewish.