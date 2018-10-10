Anthony Weiner will leave prison 3 months early for good conduct

(JTA) — Former New York congressman Anthony Weiner, who was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl, will be released three months early for “good conduct.”

Weiner reported to FMC Devens in Massachusetts — one of the few federal prisons with a residential treatment for sex offenders — last Nov. 6, 2017. His new release date is now set for May 14, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Weiner, 54, pleaded guilty in May 2016 to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor and had faced up to 10 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for life for his inappropriate conversations with the North Carolina teen.

In the fall of 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey cited emails involved in the Weiner case to reopen an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private server less than two weeks before the presidential election. The FBI shut down the investigation days later, saying that nothing new or damaging had come to light, but Clinton blamed the new probe in part for her loss to Donald Trump.

Weiner’s troubles date back to 2011, when the Jewish lawmaker resigned from Congress after tweeting an explicit photo. He has since been involved in multiple sexting scandals, and his wife, Huma Abedin, a longtime Clinton aide, is divorcing him.