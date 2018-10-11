Israeli reserve soldier, bystander injured in West Bank stabbing attack

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli soldier and a bystander were injured in a stabbing attack in the West Bank.

A Palestinian assailant armed with a knife attacked the soldier, 32, outside of the Shomron Regional Brigade headquarters in the northern West Bank, near the settlement of Itamar. He was injured in the face and upper body. Other soldiers fired at the assailant, who fled.

A woman, 26, was caught in the crossfire and injured in the leg. Both victims were taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah in central Israel.

Israeli troops are searching for the assailant, who was seen making his way toward Huwara, a Palestinian village near Nablus, Haaretz reported.

The incident comes days after a Palestinian man killed two Israelis and injured another at a factory where he was employed at the Barkan Industrial Zone in the West Bank. The search is still on for the gunman, whose sister was arrested Thursday in connection with the attack.