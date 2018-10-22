$10 million heart center dedicated at Hadassah Hospital

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A $10 million cutting-edge heart center was dedicated at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.

The center, which occupies the third floor of the Sarah Wetsman Davidson Hospital Tower at Ein Kerem, uses sophisticated cardiac technology and more than doubles the department’s capacity to treat heart patients. The unit includes 11 intensive care private rooms and a like number of post-catherization beds, as well as another 32 beds in the cardiac ward.

The Irma and Paul Milstein Heart Center was unveiled last week, according to an announcement by Ellen Hershkin, national president of Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America.

Howard Milstein, a New York entrepreneur and real estate developer, made the dedication in honor of his parents. He and his wife, Abby Sniderman Milstein, earmarked their donation for the center.