2 Bloomberg-backed groups spend $11 million in online ads ahead of midterms

(JTA) — Two groups backed by Michael Bloomberg have put $11 million into online ads to help Democrats win House seats.

The issue ads paid for by Everytown for Gun Safety and his Independence USA PAC began in September and are scheduled to run through Election Day in 24 districts with 5 million voters. The subjects run from gun control to the Republican tax plan, Axios first reported on Wednesday.

Bloomberg, a Jewish billionaire and former mayor of New York, announced in a post on Instagram two weeks ago that he has registered as a Democrat, fueling speculation that he will challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

In pouring millions of dollars into ads for this cycle, both of the Bloomberg-backed groups have given Bully Pulpit Interactive, one of the country’s largest progressive digital ad agencies, a multimillion-dollar budget with which to test ads, strategies and messages with voters ahead of the 2020 election, Axios said.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg announced that he will donate $20 million to the Senate Majority PAC to support Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate. That came on top of a previous donation to Democratic congressional candidates, bringing his total expenditure in the midterms to $100 million.