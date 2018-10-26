True crime TV star Robert Durst to stand trial for murder

(JTA) — Robert Durst, the who is implicated in the disappearance of three people, will stand trial for the alleged murder of Susan Berman in December 2000.

Durst, who is Jewish, pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge in Louisiana in 2016 as preparations were being made for a trial for the suspected murder of Susan Berman, who was a close friend of Durst, 75.

County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham ruled Thursday that prosecutors presented enough evidence during preliminary hearing testimony to warrant a jury trial, the New York Daily News reported.

Durst denies being involved in Berman’s death.

An heir to the Durst Organization, a large New York real estate company, he rose to national prominence shortly before his arrest during the airing of HBO’s documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.”

The six-part series explored Durst’s personal life and his connection to the disappearance or murder of three people, including Berman. The others are his first wife, Kathleen, who disappeared in 1982, and his former neighbor Morris Black.

Durst previously admitted killing and dismembering Black in Texas in 2001. He said it was self-defense and was acquitted by a jury.

Durst agreed to a plea in New Orleans Federal Court in 2016 that carried an 85-month term in a federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded .38 caliber revolver in a New Orleans hotel room, The New York Times reported.

Under the deal, he was extradited to Los Angeles, where prosecutors prepared the trial against him.

Authorities believe that Durst killed Berman, who was also Jewish, because of what she knew about his wife’s disappearance.