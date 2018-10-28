Names of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims begin trickling out

(JTA) — The names of the victims of the shooting in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Or L’Simcha Congregation have begun trickling out in local media.

Dan Stein, 71, once served as president of the New Light Congregation, one of the three congregations that were housed in the synagogue building, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. He recently became a grandfather for the first time, according to local reports.

“He was always willing to help anybody,” said his nephew, Steven Halle. “He was somebody that everybody liked, very dry sense of humor and recently had a grandson who loved him.”

Daniel Leger, 70, a retired nurse and local hospital chaplain, suffered critical injuries in his chest, his brother, Paul Leger, told the Tribune-Review. He had two surgeries on Saturday and remains in critical condition, according to reports. Leger, who is married and has two sons, was scheduled to lead a service Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue.

The names of all the victims of the attacks are set to be released on Sunday at 9 a.m.