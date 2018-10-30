Jewish shop owner stabbed in botched Paris robbery

(JTA) — A Jewish shop owner in Paris was stabbed and seriously wounded in what police are saying was a botched robbery.

The incident, which the victim is expected to survive, happened Sunday night on Voltaire Boulevard, near the Bataclan night club that terrorists attacked in 2015, Le Parisien reported Monday.

Nathan Chalom Mimoun, who is in his 40s, lost a significant amount of blood from stab wounds to his arms caused by two men wearing helmets that attempted to rob his phone shop. But immediate medical intervention stabilized his condition and his injuries are no longer considered life threatening.

Mimoun’s wife, who was present during the robbery, said the robbers did not indicate that they had singled him out for violence because he is Jewish, according to Sammy Ghozlan, president of National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism.

The shop, called “Nathan les bons plans,” has the Jewish name of its owner on its sign, Ghozlan noted. But the perpetrators did not “demonstrate an anti-Semitic motive. There were not anti-Semitic statements made,” Ghozlan told Le Parisien.

Mimoun’s resistance forced the robbers to flee empty handed, the report said. His injuries ended with several severed tendons that doctors worked for hours to repair.