Israel fires on Palestinians launching arson balloons

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Israel’s military fired on a group of Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip who were launching arson balloons at southern Israel.

Five people were targeted by the airstrike early Wednesday afternoon, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported. There were several injuries, according to Maan.

The airstrike comes three days after three Palestinian teens were killed by an Israeli airstrike near the southern Gaza border fence. The Israel Defense Forces said the teens were attempting to plant explosives near the border in an attempt to breach the fence.

The teens’ families said none of them were involved with terrorist groups.