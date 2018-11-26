3 Israeli soldiers injured in alleged car-ramming attack in West Bank

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Three Israeli soldiers were injured in a suspected car-ramming attack in the West Bank.

The incident on Monday morning took place near the West Bank settlement of Karmei Tzur, located south of the Gush Etzion Junction, which has in the past been the site of many such attacks.

A fourth soldier at the scene of the attack shot the Palestinian driver and “successfully neutralized the terrorist before anyone else was hurt,” the IDF spokesman said.

The Palestinian Maan news agency reported that the driver, identified as Ramzi Abu Yabes, a resident of the Dheisheh refugee camp, was killed by the soldier’s bullet. The report said his wife also was in the car and was injured.

The three soldiers were treated at the scene and then evacuated to hospitals in Jerusalem. One suffered a head injury, the other two were lightly wounded.