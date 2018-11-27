Israel to destroy home of Palestinian teen who killed American-Israeli activist Ari Fuld

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Israeli army will demolish the family home of the Palestinian teen who fatally stabbed American-Israeli activist Ari Fuld outside a West Bank shopping mall.

The family of Khalil Jabarin, 17, lives in a third-floor apartment in the West Bank village of Yatta, near Hebron. The family, which was told of the demolition on Tuesday, has until Sunday to appeal the decision, according to reports.

“The IDF will continue to act in a determined manner to prevent terror attacks and to deter terrorists,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Tuesday announcing the demolition.

The effectiveness of home demolitions as a way to deter terrorists continues to be debated.

Security camera footage shows Jabarin stabbing Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four, in the back on Sept. 16 in Efrat. The teen then reportedly turned his sights on a waitress at the falafel shop in front of where he stabbed Fuld. But Fuld, who served in the Israeli army and was still in the reserves, ran after the assailant and shot at him before collapsing. He is credited with saving the woman’s life.

Fuld worked for Standing Together, a nongovernmental organization that provides support for Israeli soldiers. He was well known for his social media posts defending Israel and its military.