Ivanka Trump says there is ‘no equivalency’ between her personal White House emails and Hillary Clinton’s

(JTA) — Ivanka Trump said “there is no equivalency” between her use of a private email account and that of Hillary Clinton, who challenged her father for the presidency.

Trump told ABC News in an interview Tuesday that her emails were archived as required by law and contained no classified information.

The Washington Post reported last week that Trump sent hundreds of emails on government business using a personal account during much of 2017. She serves as an unpaid White House senior adviser. According to the Post, Trump had used her personal email for official business far more frequently than known.

“People who want to see it as the same see it as the same,” Trump told ABC, noting that Clinton deleted emails after they were subpoenaed, and that there was nothing confidential in her own emails.

Ivanka Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, during the 2016 presidential campaign slammed Clinton’s use of a private server in her home to send emails on government business, accusing her of “corruption” that was “bigger than Watergate.” He called her “Crooked Hillary” and led chants of “Lock her up!”

Congressional officials have asked the White House to provide in writing and in a briefing an accounting of the official emails exchanged on Trump’s personal account and to certify that the emails had been preserved in accordance with federal law.

Trump spoke to ABC’s Deborah Roberts at an elementary school in Wilder, Idaho, where she is promoting STEM initiatives.