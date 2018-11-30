Israel accused of airstrike on Hezbollah weapons cache in Syria

(JTA) — Israel is accused of an airstrike targeting a weapons caches belonging to Hezbollah or Iran near Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights watchdog reported that two missiles on Thursday night hit a warehouse near the Jabl al-Mana area south of the capital. There have been no reports of casualties.

Syria complained to the United Nations about the incident, blaming Israel.

Israel, as is its usual practice, has declined to comment on news reports that it was behind the explosion, Reuters reported.

Citing Syrian sources, the Israel Broadcasting Corp. reported that another missile is said to have struck Syrian soil near the Golan on Thursday night. The reports did not say what that missile’s target might have been.

On Sept. 17, Syrian anti-aircraft missiles downed a Russian plane shortly after Israel carried out a strike on a weapons facility of the army of Bashar Assad, the embattled Syrian president, who is supported by Russia.

The incident triggered a diplomatic crisis between Russia and Israel.